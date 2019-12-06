Transcript for Trump and Biden spar in Iowa

We're moving on to the 2020 race. Both President Trump and former vice president Joe Biden in the battleground state of Iowa yesterday, taking jabs at each other like we are days away from the election. But as you know, we still have 17 months to go, so I want to bring in Avery Harper to break down this fight. Thanks for being here, Avery. A lot of steak here. But is Biden a threat to Trump's reelection? Well, if the Trump campaign doesn't think that Biden is a threat, they probably should. He has the potential to appeal to some of the same voters as by then. If you take a look at the Quinnipiac poll that was out yesterday, violence actually leading Trump in a head to head. You can see that Biden's at 53% and Trump is at 40% which may be at least a part of the reason why we saw Trump slamming Biden as he made his way to Iowa yesterday, even though he did not mention Biden in his remarks during those rallies. I just feel like when they're taking jabs at each other, it's sort of distracts from the other issues that people actually care about. Is that the case? Well, if you look at Biden's speech yesterday, in addition to taking repeated jabs at Trump yesterday, he also spoke about climate change, which is something that's very important for the people of Iowa. They've been, you know, they've been experiencing lots of flooding in their backyard. So that's definitely something that that you'll hear a lot more of on the campaign trail from all the candidates. So, wow, these things are part of the kind of pony show of the campaign trail. You're definitely gonna hear a lot of policy from these Democratic candidates. And one thing I do want to talk about is the difference and energy at both of their rallies. Because Trump has major crowds, he has these big turnouts. But Joe Biden, the crowds at his rally, seemed to be a little bit more low energy. And as we know, you know, Trump calls him president. Trump calls him sleepy Joe. So what do you think? Well, what the Biden campaign has told me is that they want to keep these events small. They want Biden to be able to interact with voters. They pride themselves on Biden's authenticity. So they think that a CZ, long as he's able to talk to people and get really close and personal with them, that he'll be able to sway voters in his direction. And how much attention should we be paying to what's happening right now in terms of Poles? Uh, it's very early. Yeah, it is very early. So not very much. If you look at some of the polls from previous cycles at this time, a lot of those folks are not in the White House. We did not make it to the White House. They didn't even make it through the primary. So you should take these poles with grain of salt, but we will continue to remain watching. All right. Thank you so much, Avery. We appreciated for breaking it down for us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.