Transcript for Trump to ask for more than $8 billion for border wall

Now to Washington where another battle is brewing over the border wall president trump is expected to ask for more than eight billion dollars today to build the wall. In addition to billions more in military construction funds. Meanwhile we've learned the White House is growing concern that senators could soon have enough votes to block the president's emergency declaration. ABC's Stephanie Ramos has the new details on not good morning Stephanie. Diane good morning Democrats aren't budging and neither is the president. Today's budget proposal announcement will likely be a free live to another fight over funding one of the president's biggest campaign promises. Another fight is about to break out. Over funding for president trumps border wall plan. And pass the bill we want to build it fast today president trump is expected to release his proposed budget for 20/20. And it. He's requesting an additional eight point six billion dollars for more barriers along the southern US border the White House is expected to propose taking five billion dollars from customs and Border Patrol. And three point six billion from Department of Defense military projects. But Democrats House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer warned the president is headed toward a government shut duct again aren't. Like he did months ago in a joint statement they say president trump hurt millions of Americans and caused widespread chaos when he recklessly shut down the government. Congress refused to fund is wall and he was forced to admit defeat and reopen the government. The same Thain will repeat itself we hope he learned his lesson. Last time when the president didn't get money from congress he declared a national emergency axis billions of dollars without congress. That executive decision already facing challenges in the courts and in congress. At least five Republican senators plan to vote against the declaration. The vote is expected later this week the White House says the president won't back down. Well. I suppose there will be. I would just say that the whole issue of the wall border security is of Paramount importance. Despite the president's fresh effort to access more money for the wall. Democrats who now control the house are vowing to block the president's border wall project. Guys back to you Stephanie around us from Washington thanks step.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.