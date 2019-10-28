Transcript for Trump blasts Chicago police superintendent and actor Jussie Smollett

As one person. That's not here today. When Chicago. He said where is Al wanna talk to him. In fact more than anyone else. This person should be here. Because maybe he could learn something. And that's a superintendent of Chicago police. Eddie Johnson. A few days ago Johnson said quote the values of the people of Chicago. A more important than anything president trump would have to song I don't think so. Because that's very insulting statement. After all I've done for the police and I've done more than any other president's ever done for the beliefs. Over a hundred years we can prove it but probably. From the beginning and here's a man they could not bother to show up for a meeting of police chief's most respected people in the country in his hometown. And with the president of the United States. And you know why it's because. Doing his job. Last year. 565. People were murdered in Chicago. Since Eddie Johnson has been police chief more than 1500. People have been murdered in Chicago. And thirteen 1067. People have been shot. During the first weekend of August when he 1907. People America. And 52 were wounded. In 32 shootings in Chicago. And recently that 78 shootings over a weekend spring. At three people who kill. At Chicago has the toughest gun laws in the United States. That doesn't seem to be working too well doesn't. And a lot of you people know exactly what I mean. Put under Johnson's leadership. They certainly don't protect people. Then you have the case of this wise guy Jesse small let. Who beat up. Himself. And he said Matt good country get it back it country. Okay he's a magnitude eight crowd. It's a hate crime. And is just scale. It's a real big scam just like the impeachment of your president is a scam.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.