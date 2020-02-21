Transcript for Trump blasts 'Parasite' at rally

By the way how bad but the Academy Awards as you use. And the way. He brought South Korea what they'll. Problems with South Korea with trade. A top of that they give them the best of the with the applicants are likely away let's get gone with the wind do we get like gone with the win back. A Sunset Boulevard. So many great movies the winner is from South Korea that was best foreign. As far as probably know was that it's just that happened before.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.