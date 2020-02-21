Trump blasts 'Parasite' at rally

More
The president took aim at the Academy Awards questioning why “a movie from South Korea,” won best picture.
0:41 | 02/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump blasts 'Parasite' at rally
By the way how bad but the Academy Awards as you use. And the way. He brought South Korea what they'll. Problems with South Korea with trade. A top of that they give them the best of the with the applicants are likely away let's get gone with the wind do we get like gone with the win back. A Sunset Boulevard. So many great movies the winner is from South Korea that was best foreign. As far as probably know was that it's just that happened before.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:41","description":"The president took aim at the Academy Awards questioning why “a movie from South Korea,” won best picture. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"69129511","title":"Trump blasts 'Parasite' at rally","url":"/Politics/video/trump-blasts-parasite-rally-69129511"}