Transcript for Trump blurts out expletive during 1st formal remarks after impeachment acquittal

It did nothing wrong. I've done things wrong in my life I will admit and I purposely but I've done things wrong. But this is what the end result is. Okay. We were treated unbelievably. Unfairly and you have to understand. We first went through. Russia Russia Russia. There was Ole. We then went through the Muller reports. And they should have come back one day later they didn't they came back two years later after. Lives were ruined after people went bankrupt after people lost all their money.

