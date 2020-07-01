Transcript for ‘He would know nothing’: Trump on Bolton

Yeah. Use it. That's going to be up to the lawyers it'll be up to the senate. And we'll see how they feel. He would don't nothing about. What we're talking about because of you know. The Ukrainian government came out with a very strong statement no pressure no anything and that's from the boss that's when the president of Ukraine. The foreign minister came out with a statement that was equally as strong. And that frankly. If you look at it and you look at everything all they have to do is read the transcripts. Take a look not just at one you take a look at two transcripts. They were absolutely perfect it was absolutely nothing done wrong there was no false statement. And it's crazy that it's gotten to a point. Will you look Ukraine the president of Ukraine said there was no pressure whatsoever. There was no pressure in his country whatsoever.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.