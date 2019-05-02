Transcript for Trump on border security: 'Walls work, walls save lives'

My administration has sent to congress. A common sense proposal to end the crisis. On the southern border. It includes. Humanitarian assistance. More law enforcement. Drug detection at our ports. Closing loopholes that enable child smuggling. And plans for a new physical barrier or wall to secure the vast areas between our ports of entry. In the past most of the people in this room voted for a law. But the proper Walt never got built high road get it bill. Okay. This is a Smart. Strategic. Sea through steel barrier. Not just a simple concrete wall. It will be deployed in the areas identified. By the border agents as having the greatest need. And these ages will tell you. Where walls go pop illegal crossings go way way down. San Diego. Used to have the most illegal border crossings. In our country. In response a strong security wall. Was put in place. This powerful barrier. Almost completely ended. Illegals cross talks. The border city of El Paso, Texas. Used to have extremely high rates of violent crime. One of the highest. In the entire country. And considered. One of our nation is. Most dangerous cities. Now. Immediately upon its building. Would a powerful barrier. In place. El Paso. Is one of the safest cities. In our country. Simply put. Walls work at walls saved lives. It. So let's work together compromise and reach a deal that will truly make. America safe. As we work to defend our people safety. We must also ensure. Our economic. Resurgence. Continues at a rapid pace.

