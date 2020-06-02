Transcript for Trump brandishes papers bragging of his acquittal

It's wonderful to be with the thousands of religious believers. For the 68 annual national prayer breakfast I've been here from. The first one we're at the privilege of I'm being asked I've been with you for a long time before that. And it was made tremendous progress tremendous progress you know what we've done. I don't think anybody's done more than all of us together during this last three years. And it's been my honor but this morning we come together as one nation blessed. To live in freedom and grateful to worship in peace. As everybody knows. My family. Our great country. And your president. Have been put through a terrible ordeal. By some very dishonest. And corrupt people. They have done everything possible. To destroy us. And by so doing. Very badly hurt our nation. They know what they're doing is wrong. But they put themselves. Far ahead. Of our great country. Weeks ago and again yesterday courageous Republican politicians and leaders. Had the wisdom. Fortitude and strength. To do what every Warren. Nose. Was right. I don't like people who use their fate. As justification. For doing what they know is wrong. Nor do I like people who say. I pray for you. When they note that that's not so. So many people. Have been hurt. And we can't let that go on. And I'll be discussing that a little bit later. At the White House.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.