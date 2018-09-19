Transcript for Trump on Brett Kavanaugh: He's being treated 'very tough'

Well I would let the senators take their of course led the senate this bill it could go to very good job they've given tremendous amount of time they've already postponed debate gearing. Had really very hurting somebody's life very badly. Very bear I think do. As you know just as Kavanagh has been treated very very tough and his family. I think it's a very unfair thing what's going on so well shape but I do think there's. They've given it a lot of time they will continue to give it a lot of time I've really it up. In the senate I've really wanted to see her I really what wanted to see what he has to say. But I wanna give it all the time they need. They've already given it dive they've delayed a Major Garrett is Nomar just about left. When I first decided to run everybody said the single most important thing you do. The Supreme Court justice that we thought that but it does about president. I would say this. I think he's an extraordinary man thinking the man of great intellect as I've been telling you Cuddy the unblemished record. This is a very tough thing for him and his family. Had we want to get an upper lip at the same time we want to give tremendous amount of time. If he shouts out that would be wonderful if he doesn't show up that would be unfortunate.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.