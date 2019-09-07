Transcript for Trump calls Acosta 'excellent' but will look at role in Epstein case

Well you know I I met secretary cast. As first domino. When any. Made the deal to bring them on into the administration. I can to use that war two and a half years he's been. Just an excellent secretary of labor he's done a fantastic job no part of it is our economy is so good are. Unemployment numbers are at record lows of so many good things are happening but the fact is he's been a very good secretary of labor. What happened twelve or fifteen years ago with respect to when he was a US attorney I think in Miami is a Miami. You know if you go back and look at everybody else's decisions whether it's a US attorney. And assistant US attorney or judge. You go back twelve or fifteen years ago or twenty years ago look at their best decisions I would think you'd probably find that they would wish they may be dated a different way. I do hear that there were a lot of people involved in that decision not just him. I can only say this from what I know and when I do know is that he's done a great. Really great secretary of labor. The rest of it we'll have to look at have to look at it very carefully but. You're talking about a long time ago and again it was a decision made I think not by him but by a lot of people. So we can look at it very carefully who we look at that very carefully. But you know. I. Well I knew him like everybody in Palm Beach an element of people in Palm Beach knew him he was a fixture in Palm Beach. I had a falling out with them a long time ago I don't think I've spoken to him for fifteen years I wasn't a fan. I was not be a long time ago like answered maybe fifteen years. I was not a fan of his that I can tell you I was not a fan of his cell. I feel very badly actually for secretary to Austin because. I've known him as being somebody that works so hard and has done such a good job I feel very badly. About that whole situation but we're going to be looking at that. And looking that it very closely.

