Trump calls emoluments victory a ‘total win’

A D.C. appeals court tossed out a lawsuit alleging Trump violated a clause in the Constitution that bans presidents from profiting off foreign governments.
0:33 | 02/07/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump calls emoluments victory a ‘total win’
It got and it bit me. This is the DC circuit. We just what the big a body of its gates. I think with the unanimous decision. Was brought by then keep a lot of theater group. This came out of minutes ago. They'll I'll be reading it on the helicopter but it was a Chicago win that was brought by 230 Democrats in congress don't abide event it was another body gates. Had we wanted we did not say we want it unanimous.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

