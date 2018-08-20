Transcript for Trump calls on Hispanic-American officer to speak, saying he 'speaks perfect English'

Just over a week ago human smuggler was arrested in Laredo. For locking. And really lacking. A horrible 78. Illegal aliens. Inside of a trailer. The Border Patrol agent who caught the accused. And likely really saved many lives. He's here with us and to Adrian winners Adrian Adrian share with us thank you wait there. Great job thank you. So a lot of lives. It's great. But it may give now when I ask you questions no. How did you come becoming you're not nervous. Speaks perfect English from Al and ask you about that 78 lives you save 78 people. So how did you feel that there were people in the trailer slot of trailers around please.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.