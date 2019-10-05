Transcript for Trump calls for John Kerry to be prosecuted

What I'd like this with. I'd like to see him call me you know John Kerry speaks to Ramallah John Kerry tells them not to call. That's a violation of the Logan act. And frankly should be prosecuted and that but what people don't do anything that's only the Democrats to Beckham's. In doing the opposite way they prosecute him under the Logan act but John Kerry violated the Logan act. He's talking to Iran and has been has many meetings and many phone calls and he's telling them what to do that is a total violation of the Logan act. Because what they shoot it doing is. Their economy is a mess ever since I took away the Iran deal. They have inflation that's a highest number I've ever heard. Having riots every weekend and during the week he then. And what they should be doing is calling me up sitting down we can make a deal Saturday it would just wanna have nuclear weapons not do much to ask. And we would help put them back into rich they're etching right. I don't today where we can actually helped Iran when the dinner Iran. I want them to be strong and great and have a great economy. But they're listening to John Kerry. Who has violated a very important. Element of what he's supposed that he had that look at. Plane that simply should be doing that but they should call. All were open to talk to old we have no secrets. And they can be very very strong financially they have great potential very much like North Korea too has tremendous potential economically. I don't think he's gonna blow that. I don't think so.

