Transcript for Trump calls Kavanaugh 'one of the finest people' he's ever known

Judge Kavanagh is. One of the finest people eleven. He's an outstanding intellect and outstanding judge respected by everybody. Never had even a little blemish on his record. The FBI has I think got through a process six times with him over the years where he went to hire hire positions. He is somebody very special. At the same time we want to go through a process fluently. As perfect everything is yes right. I wish the Democrats could have done this a lot sooner because they had this information for many months. And patient waited to literally the last days they should have done it a lot sooner. But what all of that being said we wanna go through the process and that I will say is that. As I understand it judge capita spent. Weapon of time with senator Feinstein. It was even brought up at that meeting and she had this information. So you would have thought certainly that she would brought it up at the meeting not wait till everything's finished and then have to start a process all over again. But when all of that being sick when Monica fruitful process I have great confidence. The US senate their procedures and what they're doing and I think that's probably what they're going to do go through a process here everybody else. I think it's important I believe they think it's important but again. He is one of the great intellect and one of the finest people that anybody is not you look at his references I've never seen anything quite like it. So. Don't go through that process and we'll get it I'd like to see a complete process like everybody to. Be very happy most importantly I want the American people to be happy. Because they're getting somebody that is great I want him to go and at the absolute highest level. I think to do that you have to go through this if it takes a little delay it'll take a little delay. They should certainly be very much but again. This is something that should have been brought up long before others they had the information in July as I understand it. That's a long time ago nobody mentioned it until. The other day. It's very you know it's very unfortunate that it mentioned it senate but was all of that being said. It will I'm sure work out very well talking about a an individual who is as high quality individually Jewelers.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.