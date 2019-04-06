Transcript for Trump calls London's mayor a 'negative force'

For you president trump this you hold talks with the current prime minister. The need to have hum majesty's opposition. Has been addressed a protest rally Danes geophysics. In Trafalgar Square he says he's disappoint teacher taught the London. And he criticized her record on refugees. What you have to say sit here in a news this man someone he could do a trade to with. And to you prime minister do you think that Sadiq Khan is sustained cold piece of and keep. It took an about the mayor of London set who use yes. What I think he's been a not very good mayor from what I understand. He's done a poor job crime is up lot of problems. At I don't think he should be criticizing. A representative of the United States that can do so much good for the United Kingdom and we talked about it before. He should be positive not negative he's a negative force not a positive force. And if you look at what he said he hurts the people of this great country. And I think he should actually focus on his job he'd be. A lot better if he did that he could straighten out some of the problems that he has and probably. Some of the problems that he's caused here this morning to meet with me and I told him now. Yes. Well. I don't know Jeremy Corbin never madam. Never spoke to him he wanted to meet today or tomorrow night I decided that I would not do that. I think that he is this from where I come from. Somewhat of a negative force. I think that people should look to. Do things correctly as opposed to criticize. I really don't like critics as much as I'd like and respect people that get things done. So I decided not to meet as far as the protests I have to tell you because I commented aren't yesterday we left. The prime ministers between the royal family there were thousands of people on the streets cheering. And even coming over today there were thousands of people cheering. And then I heard that there were protests and sit where the protests I don't see any protests I did see a small protest today when I came very small. So a lot of it is fake news I hate to say but you so that the people waving the American flag waving your flag. It was tremendous spirit and love there was great love there was an alliance. And I didn't see the protesters until just a little while ago and it was a very very small group of people put in for political reasons so it was fake news thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.