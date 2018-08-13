Transcript for Trump calls Omarosa 'wacky' and 'vicious' after she unveils new tape of president

President trump is firing back on Twitter at former apprentice contestant turned senior White House eight Omer wrote some medical Newman. Writing whacked deal more Roselle who got fired three times on the apprentice now got fired for the last time. Saying she begged him for a job with tears in her rise in adding that people in the White House hated her. The president didn't dispute over rose's latest claim of audio that allegedly shows he says he didn't know she was fired she shared that audio on NBC. Barroso what's going. So I'm that is that you think about believing what happened. And Jannero county. General Kelley came to me and said that you guys let me to leave. You know I got nobody even tell me about it. In her new book unhinged Omer Rosa says president trump is a racist and claims multiple people told her about a recording of the president using the N word on the apprentice set. Whether that tape actually exists has never been proven but own hero Sutton now claiming on NBC that she's heard it. Once I heard from myself it was confirmed. What I feared the most that he is truly. Being racist old Marissa says after Kelly fired her the trump reelection campaign offered heard this consulting contract that promised 151000. Dollars a month it was obtained by the Washington Post. She describes a nondisclosure agreement as a hush agreement. As it states she could not demean despaired publicly in any form or through any medium they campaign or mr. trump. The White House says that's simply not true. That's not hush money everybody sends an NDA. Omer rooms admits she was complicit seeing my president trump side after he made racially insensitive comments. And despite his tweets about her president Ron batting on Twitter that he knows it's not presidential to take on our Rosa. Jeanne a Norman ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.