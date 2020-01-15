Trump calls his own rally 'the real debate'

More
President Donald Trump is in Wisconsin for a campaign rally while Democrats debate in Iowa.
0:17 | 01/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump calls his own rally 'the real debate'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"President Donald Trump is in Wisconsin for a campaign rally while Democrats debate in Iowa. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"68285249","title":"Trump calls his own rally 'the real debate'","url":"/Politics/video/trump-calls-rally-real-debate-68285249"}