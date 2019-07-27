Transcript for Trump calls Rep. Elijah Cummings 'brutal bully'

President trumping congressman Elijah Cummings exchanging words on Twitter the president's Twitter tirade likely sparked by airport on FOX & Friends. With Republican strategy is showing video of abandoned buildings in trash. On the streets of west Baltimore which the democratic lawmaker represents within an hour of the segment airing the president began his tweets calling Cummings quote a brutal bully claiming he dis respected Border Patrol agents. And saying that his district is far worse and more dangerous than the situation at the border what does that mean when it solve. It's sitting in their own feces that tweet referring to an emotional encounter earlier this month between Cummings who chairs the house oversight committee an acting Homeland Security chief Kevin -- for -- during a hearing over the when migrants were handled the border today's tweet from the president also referring to Cummings district as a rat and rodent infested mats and saying that if the congressman spent more time there could help clean up the area. Cummings responding Mr. President I don't want my district daily each morning I wake up. And I go and fight my neighbors that is staying between these two men is nothing new do you believe present sharp as a racist. I believe he is he did yes no doubt about it that response on last Sunday's This Week with George Stephanopoulos is that congressman reacting in the wake of president Trump's attack at a group of fort democratic minority lawmakers. Known as the squad. Terror call Mary ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.