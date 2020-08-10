Transcript for Trump calls virtual debate 'waste of time'

Candidates for vice president they're back on the campaign trail after last night's debate senator McConnell Harris is joining Joseph Biden on a swing through the western states meeting with. Tribal leaders in Arizona later today and vice president Mike Pence. But he held an event in Nevada and hell also be in Arizona for a campaign rally later today key battleground and Al ABC's Alex for shape. He's they're following the vice president's about how Alex Howard campaigns reacting to president trumps think he's not. Going to participate in the next debate if it's virtual. That is proposed postpone the debates until after he's no longer contagious so he can to participate in person. Well it serial incident first question and and in good afternoon to YouTube but it didn't wait did you illegally enter real quick so we are outside of TYR tactical. Hot that's where distance rally is going to be held later on today and the reason that we're outside as you've seen those images of the champs. Campaign rallies where folks have been shoulder to shoulder Cobb may need to not wearing masks and so what at a precaution we are outside we've seen multiple folks. Walked by me already hot not wearing masks there's a line down there. High and only a fraction of folks have mask but to your question but we've seen it kind of get a bull an evolution of the truck campaign's response to this idea. I love of Bob and other debates. Hot shortly after the president appeared on fox business and said he thought that a virtual debate be a waste of his time the campaign was how would a strong message the backing that up. And then there was the announcement debt. They would hold a campaign rally in its stead. But that debate but now we're hearing from the top campaign debate would be open to a debate that's it moved back to October 22 I would also. Bush that third and final debate in Nashville back to October 29 but I can tell you already abiding campaign has shot that down saying that. These were dates were agreed to back in June that the truck into the good the president's erratic behavior does not allow him to rewrite the calendar. But don't look at me we've already got a chance to talk to trump can supporters out here. And whether or not there is a second debate whether or not there's a third debate they feel like they've seen enough dear decision is already made. I like the I could face to face and yelled over to the badgering back before it gets. You know that's a good thing I mean you're supposed to knock your opponent were brought go a little bit. And you see certainly does and he doesn't pull punches and no he doesn't give you did to fluffy Pulitzer political answers. Got a lot of people do. So you know just the you know he talks a little bit of turmoil and almost everything that he does. And young players I don't think it's a bad thing. Yes so again a lot of folks say they they say they've seen the president already they believe that they got enough at a that first debate so what happens again find great. But it's not going to make or break more or sway their their their vote. Tension he likes that turmoil last year a lot of tribe voters are is there anyway this debate might go on as scheduled next week. Even without the president participating. Teary near this is it theoretically but look at me this is something that the Commission on Presidential Debates. But what can really want because it turns a debate more into town holy party had a couple of those already in so. I don't think this is the president that they really want to sex. All right Alex. For Shea in Arizona force following the vice presidential candidates their thanks very much.

