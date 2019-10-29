Transcript for Trump calls White House national security official 'Never Trumper'

Wearing his full military dress uniform army lieutenant colonel Alexander veneman arrived on Capitol Hill before heading into his closed door deposition. According to his opening statement obtained by ABC news then demand will testify he was so concerned by what he heard on the call between president trump and Ukraine's presidential and ski. They eat feared it would. Undermine US national security then even who sits on the president's National Security Council as he talked Ukraine expert is the first White House official who listened in on that call to testify. The accusation is that president trump was pressing a new Ukrainian leader to launch investigations into the 2016 election interference. And into Joseph Biden and his son already president rob on the attack calling the decorated combat veteran ain't never stumper and a tweet and questioning how we could be concerned was the same call I was on. A sentiment echoed by presidential ally. We've had two people on the call. President Charlton presents a lengthy say there was no pressure no one was bush. No conditions whatsoever but it wasn't just the called Inman was also troubled by comments made by Gordon silent they US ambassador to the European Union the Inman is expected to say that during a meeting in the weeks before the call some land started to speak about Ukraine delivering its investigations in order to secure meeting with the president I stated to ambassadors on land that his statements were an appropriate that the request to investigate Biden and his son had nothing to do with national security. For the decorated army veteran he says he now has about a sense of duty and honor to defend our country which is why he reported his concerns about some land in the phone call to the NSC's office of legal counsel. Serena Marshall ABC news Washington.

