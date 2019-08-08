Transcript for Trump camp says Facebook 'invasion' ads 'accurate'

And in the aftermath of the El Paso massacred the trump campaign is defending adds it posted on FaceBook highlighting the word invasion. The ads warned of an invasion of migrants at the border a white nationalist screen this. Believes to be written by the gunman at rails against a so called Hispanic invasion. Of Texas but the campaign's communications director said quote. Democrats and the media are trying to make it impossible to oppose illegal immigration without being called racist.

