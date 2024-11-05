Trump campaign adviser discusses gender gap among voters

The final ABC News/Ipsos poll found the gender gap among all likely voters to be 16 points.

November 5, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live