Transcript for Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort hospitalized for cardiac event: Sources

For some campaign chair men Paul airport is in the hospital he's been serving a federal prison sentence on charges related to special counsel Robert Muller's investigation. His attorney says metaphor is in stable condition and that his family's being kept in the dark. Sources say this have neo metaphor is suffering from a heart related condition.

