A senior Trump campaign official confirms to ABC News, the campaign has filed arbitration against Omarosa Manigault-Newman Tuesday morning.
Amoroso momma golden human coming out swinging against the president. Releasing which she says is another secretly taped conversation this morning on CBS this recording allegedly captures campaign officials strategizing about an alleged tape of the precedent. Saying the N word on the set of the apprentice. But the world not true so it get. A handle it. And I ultimate what you can't. Just look at what should ill opt out. He's civil Puget go and cut a cadet. President trump firing back claiming that the apprentice producer Mark Burnett called him last night to tell on that the tapes don't exist tweeting. Mark Burnett TV called a say there are no tape the apprentice. Where I use it to terrible disgusting word as attributed by wacky and arranged a morose sat. But going even further today in insulting her tweeting when you give a crazed crying low life a break and give her a job at the White House. I guess it just didn't work out. Good work by general Kelley for quickly firing that dog. I'm morose and now claiming she's been contacted by special counsel Robert Muller's office and tell MSNBC she's ready to play him more tapes. It's called again. There have been lowered like this and hi Robert JP if he if his office calls again which in big league wants out suggested senior White House official Kellyanne Conway standing by the president. Even as summer as a claims mr. trump made a racial slur against her own husband who was part Filipino. I've never heard. Say anything about and cleaning about my husband has completely denied that he is easy to use it's. ABC news has learned that the trump campaign is taking legal action against I'm Laura sat for violating her nondisclosure agreement. Tara Palmieri ABC news Washington.

{"id":57171058,"title":"Trump campaign files arbitration against Omarosa","duration":"1:54","description":"A senior Trump campaign official confirms to ABC News, the campaign has filed arbitration against Omarosa Manigault-Newman Tuesday morning.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-campaign-files-arbitration-omarosa-57171058","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
