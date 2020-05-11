Transcript for Trump campaign files lawsuit in Pennsylvania

This is an ABC news live special. We are going to accurately count every. So we'll be going to the US Supreme Court. We'll all. Voting just. Any ballots that are postmarked by election today and receive up until this Friday November 6 will be comment. Every go. You're always going to take our democracy. Not now not ever. Paul obviously as thugs are still being counted I think there. Paul world wife Saddam for the final outcome in the united fat and of course we continue to have fight that nice institution that some sort of thing. I'm very familiar way. Ensure procedures comply with the loss on. Comfortable with the security integrity of our processes we worked hard to make sure every single vote counts and it only valid votes count. From ABC news election headquarters. He election 20/20. Good morning everyone I'm Diane Macedo thanks for streaming with us and our special coverage of V 20/20. Election right now boats are still being counted across the country in key battleground states. As we edge a little bit closer to knowing who will be the next president of the United States that keyword on edging there let's take a look. At the latest right now Joseph Biden has 253. Electoral votes is currently leading in enough states to get him to choose seventy that he needs if he hold onto those leads and again that's it if president trump. It's currently at 214. Electoral votes but by no means out of this race boats as I mentioned are still being counted in C several key states and those margins. Are shrinking almost every time we look at then you see Pennsylvania North Carolina Georgia Nevada and Arizona are the big ones. Currently being watched right now. The decision for president still unclear but one thing that we do know. Americans showed up to the polls in record numbers of 20/20 election is on track to eclipse when he sixteen vote totals. And Joseph Biden right now when you look at the popular vote he has already received more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history. And president trump currently has these second most votes received by any candidate in US history. But of course the popular vote is not what determines this it is the Electoral College. And that race for the White House is not over yet the president is also taking legal action this morning. And several key states. And if Joseph Biden. Doesn't win as he is hoping to and says he's feeling confident he will he is promising to be president for all Americans. In this deeply divided country but again the race business. Not yet over and we just heard. From the trunk campaign in Philadelphia were also expecting to hear from the trunk campaign soon. In Nevada ABC's cure Phillips joins me now from Washington. With more on this cure let's start with the trump campaign the campaign. Is reporting what they call a major victory in Pennsylvania when we know about this appellate court ruling. Yet there there's a lot going on right now you know we still have not seen president trochmann public since 2:22 AM post election night Diane. But he is tweedy he just put this tweet out. Plain and simple Lee says stop they count. As this race comes down to the wire Andy of Trump's tweets are any indication he is going to fight the ballot count with everything he has. Including his lawyers they want to stop the count in states like Pennsylvania where it's tight and just moments ago former Florida attorney general Pam bond be. And advisor to trump. Actually pulled out a court order which she says will now allow trop poll watchers to come inside and observe. That process I believe we have a graphic of that to show you right now I'm going back into my phone it is up fantastic. Cam body tweeting this to me right after she held that live news conference Diane and went inside. To observe the process they are here's what the court ordered the main part of this court order I wanna point out it says. No later than 10:30 AM today November 5 20/20 affective immediately requiring that all candidate. Watchers. Or candidate representatives be permitted to be present for the canvassing process. And be permitted to observe all aspects of the canvassing process with in six feet. While adhering to all co bid nineteen protocols. So again this move is no indication Diane that anything fraudulent. Has been taken place there in Philly as the ballot count continues but it does demonstrate yet another move. Did try and discredit. This election process and I think it's fair to say Diane that trump and his campaign. Have taken this aggressive legal posture because. These close margins in key states like at Pennsylvania he just refuses to lose and we'll do everything possible to 58. And and not lose his home in the White House again even as the truck campaign makes these allegations. That poll watchers have been kept at arm's length there's still no evidence of any wrongdoing but still Diane. They got the court order they presented it just about fifteen minutes ago on live television you were able to see that legal document they are now apparently about fifteen. But trumps. Campaign poll watchers along with Pam Bundy got Corey Lewin douse B also is 20/20 advisor have gone inside to take a look at the ballot count themselves and tear this isn't the only legal battle that the term campaign is pursuing right now what do we know about some of these other lawsuits right you're actually write the truck campaign has begun basically an all out legal blitz now filing lawsuits in Georgia and Michigan we've been talking about the lawsuits in Florida now. He's asking for recount in Wisconsin his supporters not helping the situation. In a in it in and Michigan. Who rather we we already saw protesters there even violence breaking out in Michigan. And now. This video that's coming forward some of the protesters storming one of the counting locations. The a Michigan has just one of the states were trump has filed a lawsuit is I mention trying to freeze. The ballot counting so we'll continue to follow everything that is going on as you see there in miss again. And also in Pennsylvania which they just had a live presser moments ago. And now we understand Diane there is going to be another live press conference in Las Vegas, Nevada or were apparently the trump. Campaign says they'll be making some type of major announcement so stand by for more a breaking developments as we still. Do not know who the next president the United States will be in as balanced ballots rather are are continually being counted. By the minute we weights and we watch here thousand Washington DC thanks Karen you bet.

