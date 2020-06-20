Transcript for 6 Trump campaign staffers test positive for COVID-19 ahead of Tulsa rally

President to run travels to Tulsa today for his first political rally since the pandemic began. Some of his supporters camping out for days to be first in line. I mean I'm excited as my very first rally. I want to get and number Latin and that. And at this time if part of and it's great. Others traveling from out of state to be there came about six hours about 400 miles back home a week ago when he announced its very first rally it was going to be impulse. We talked about we'd like to go to one hadn't been one so here we are racial strife. Deeply rooted in Oklahoma going back in the nineteen to anyone Tulsa race massacre. Where white mobs attacked the Greenwood neighborhood one of the wealthiest black areas in the country known as black Wall Street. They murdered residents and destroyed their business'. Some current Greenwood residents and business owners unhappy about the president's visit. And the president welcoming green went well for the most part you know. I'll say no he's not coming months though I'm saddened. Unequivocally. The printed in its not welcome in green. The president spoke to reporters as Ian left the White House this afternoon and moved to Tulsa. Events in Oklahoma is unbelievable. The crowds are unbelievable vapid. The time campaign says they will be handing out hands sanitized Erin mass. But not requiring their use. When you going back in Atlanta where mass. Probably not. But I do well where those. Meanwhile we're that's six staffers working unsigned at the rally after testing positive for coping nineteen the White House immediately implementing quarantine measures and says none of those staffers or anyone they were in contact with the movie today's event. We Mitchell ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.