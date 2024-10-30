Trump campaign sues Pennsylvania county over claim it is 'turning away voters'

The campaign is suing Bucks County, Pennsylvania, over claims of voter intimidation and long lines as voters gathered to get mail-in ballots.

October 30, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live