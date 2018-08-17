Transcript for Trump cancels military parade as estimated cost balloons

Only McCain is at the canning on president Chavez canceled a big military parade he requested citing the high cost associated with holding the parade here in Washington DC. Yes official had told ABC news that the price estimate for the parade had risen to 92 million dollars. That's significantly higher than initial costs of twelve million dollars. On Twitter prison in trump blamed local politicians here in Washington DC for pricing he said was quote ridiculously high. Firing back on Twitter DC mayor Muriel bows are cited a cost of 21 million dollars for parades. The debt events and demonstrations in what she called trump America. President trump is not ruling out holding up parade next year when he says costs could go down. In the meantime he's not going to be attending a parade here in Washington. But he says he's going to attend a parade at Andrews Air Force Base and then he's going to you. Head off to Paris to attend the celebrations for the hundredth anniversary of the end of World War I that's going to be taking place on veterans day. I'm leamer teen is at the Pentagon and you're watching ABC news lives.

