Transcript for Trump cancels Poland trip because of Dorian

And in other news president from canceled his trip to Poland to stay in the US and mark Dorian vice president Mike Pence is going in his place the president on several properties along Florida's eastern coast. Hitters or tomorrow watch go and Doral are currently in the storm's path the president treated a video message saying that Dorian looks powerful and would be a monster. We're ready we have the best people in the world ready and they're gonna population be totally shipping water. But it may be that you're going to do evacuate what go to see what happens to be aware. And to be safe and god bless you. All morrow auto employees except security have been sent home until the storm passes. The club is closed for the off season.

