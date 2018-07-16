Trump casts doubt on US intelligence, calls Putin's meddling denial 'strong'

"I have president Putin, he just said it's not Russia. I will say this. I don't see any reason why it would be," President Trump said.
1:44 | 07/16/18

Transcript for Trump casts doubt on US intelligence, calls Putin's meddling denial 'strong'

{"id":56627077,"title":"Trump casts doubt on US intelligence, calls Putin's meddling denial 'strong'","duration":"1:44","description":"\"I have president Putin, he just said it's not Russia. I will say this. I don't see any reason why it would be,\" President Trump said.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-casts-doubt-us-intelligence-calls-putins-meddling-56627077","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
