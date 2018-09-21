Transcript for Trump challenges woman who accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault

President trump today openly attacked the credibility of the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee bright Kavanagh of sexual sought decades ago in a tweet today the president said quote. If the attack on doctor Ford was as bad as she says charges would have been filed immediately filed with local law enforcement. Authorities by either her or her loving parents and quote doctor Christine was he Ford was just fifteen years old. When she claims that she was sexually assaulted by Kavanagh she has agreed to testify before the senate next week but the exact date. He still being negotiated. Meanwhile the president's controversial tweet casting doubt on the sexual assault allegation made by fort. Ignited a firestorm on social media today and prompted the hash tag why I didn't report women and men up all ages and backgrounds. Tweeting about the horrible life altering experiences may indoor and DTL the wide they didn't report their sexual assault. Just heartbreaking responses when you scroll down I've dumped. By this afternoon more than 38000. Victims had shared the hash tag and their experience.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.