Transcript for Trump claims he can end birthright citizenship for children of noncitizens

The president this morning admitted he is considering the controversial proposal an executive order that would end automatic citizenship. To anyone born on US soil but it's far from clear whether he can actually do this. Today's news comes as president trump has ordered 5000 active duty troops to the southern border as a caravan of immigrants slowly moves through Mexico trump has undertaken a number of actions recently to energize his anti immigrant base with the mid term election. Now just a week away. Trump today revealed in an interview on it actually -- us on HBO that he previously thought they would have to be a constitutional amendment to do this but now claims. He can do it through executive order but there would almost certainly be lawsuits many of them the fourteenth amendment of the constitution. States that all persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof are citizens of the United States. And of the state where they reside. Oh how ridiculous we're the only country in the world. Where a person comes in has a baby and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States for 85 years we'll go all of those benefits it's ridiculous it's ridiculous. And it has to end and have you talked about that with counsel yet. So where in the process in the process it'll happen so this is all about driving fear. President who is the ultimate divider in chief instead of being a uniter. In chief. Who seeks to have us turned against each other instead of towards future. This disgrace. And we don't yet know how serious the president is about this proposal would be extremely difficult given the constitution. Also president troubles made a number of other proposals recently that don't seem to have much of a chance in congress such as imminent action granting a 10% tax cut to the middle class.

