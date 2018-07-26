Transcript for Trump claims he 'opened up Europe' for farmers

I have been working on these trade deals which of the worst ever made by any country in history we have the worst rate it would not one trait you listening between NAFTA which was horrible deal and we're getting close of that but we just opened up Europe EU farmers you're not going to be too angry with trump I can tell you it is. You were. You're essentially. What music community that we're restricted from new Buick barriers it really made it impossible. For farm products ago in. And I sent him a favorite with us because you know China is doing little number they want to attack the the farm belt because they know those that farmers love me that voted for me we want everyone of the states and you'd look at that middle of this country outside of little. A little bit of blue on the apps outer edges of the country when one does everything. And so they figured oh what logos will attack them and I see that and they said that I can win just say you understand we have all the cards we're gonna win but. It's not nice what they're doing but I said to the Europeans have system if ever. Would you go out to the farms in Iowa and all the different places in the midwestern U violence soybeans right now because what that holds slipping and think. Note Arabs don't nothing free trade a quote for you for it's you that's called free trade. When you have a country that's charging you. 50% tariffs and we charge them nothing. And that irate should get 50% and that we have politicians in Washington State. We are stopping freaked I don't know they stopped it when they put on the 50%. And who we have countries in the charging us 200%. 250%. A hundred there's I don't want to mention that's actually very well with the people but they know who they are they changing their ways. But the Europe. I mean basically we opened up Europe. And that's going to be a great thing for Europe and it but it really going to be great thing for us and it's going to be a really great thing for a farmers.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.