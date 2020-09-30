Trump claims he paid ‘millions of dollars’ in taxes, amid debate over NYT story

More
As a response to the New York Times report, President Donald Trump claimed he paid millions of dollars in taxes in 2016 and 2017.
10:01 | 09/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump claims he paid ‘millions of dollars’ in taxes, amid debate over NYT story

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"10:01","description":"As a response to the New York Times report, President Donald Trump claimed he paid millions of dollars in taxes in 2016 and 2017.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"73328110","title":"Trump claims he paid ‘millions of dollars’ in taxes, amid debate over NYT story","url":"/Politics/video/trump-claims-paid-millions-dollars-taxes-amid-debate-73328110"}