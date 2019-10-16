Trump claims situation in Turkey is 'under control'

More
Fighting continues in Syria after U.S. withdraws troops; more interviews to come in impeachment inquiry; analysis of the fourth Democratic debate; DC sniper asks Supreme Court for second chance.
27:53 | 10/16/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump claims situation in Turkey is 'under control'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"27:53","description":"Fighting continues in Syria after U.S. withdraws troops; more interviews to come in impeachment inquiry; analysis of the fourth Democratic debate; DC sniper asks Supreme Court for second chance.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"66330019","title":"Trump claims situation in Turkey is 'under control'","url":"/Politics/video/trump-claims-situation-turkey-control-66330019"}