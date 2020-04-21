Transcript for Trump clarifies immigration halt would be for 60 days

So the noble fight against the invisible enemy is inflicted as steeped all of the American work force as we all know millions of Americans sacrificed their jobs. In order to battle the virus and save the lives of our fellow citizens. We have a solemn duty to ensure these. Unemployed Americans regain their jobs and their livelihoods therefore in order to protect American workers. I will be issuing a temporary suspension of immigration into the United States you heard about that last night. By pausing immigration will help put unemployed Americans first in line for jobs. As America reopens so important. It would be wrong and adjust for Americans laid off by the virus to be replaced with new immigrant labor flown in from abroad. We must first take care of the American worker and take care of the American worker. This cause will be in effect for sixty days. After which the need for any extension and modification will be evaluated by myself and a group of people based on economic conditions at the time. Disorder Laurie applied to individuals seek any permanent residency in other words those receiving green cards. Big factor. Will not apply to those entering on H temporary basis. As we move forward will. Examine what additional immigration related marriages should be put in place. To protect US workers we want to protect our US workers and I think. As we move forward we will become more and more protective of them. This follows our new immigration will also help to conserve vital medical resources for American citizens. A short break from new immigration. Depending on the time we're talking about will protect the solvency of our health care system and provide relief to jobless Americans.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.