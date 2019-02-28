Transcript for Trump on Cohen's testimony: 'He lied a lot'

While this was going on the drama back in Washington. A year of former lawyer Michael Cohen who worked for you for ten years office. Right next to yours way to buy yours at trump tower he called Ewing a liar or a con man or racist. What's your response to Michael Cohn well it's incorrect and you know it's very interesting because. I tried to watch as much as I could I wasn't able to watch too much because I've been a little bit busy. But I think having. A fake. Hearing like dad and having it in the middle of this very important summit. A is really in terrible things they could have made it two days later next week. And it would have been even better they would a had more time. But having it during this very important summit is sort of incredible and he lied allowed but it was very interesting because. He lie about one thing he said no collusion with the Russian hoax. And I said I wonder why he didn't just lie about that do like you did about everything else and he lied about so many different things and I was actually impressed that he didn't say well I think there was collusion for this reason that he didn't say that he's had no collusion. And I was. A little impressed by that frankly couldn't speak at a gone all out he only went about 95% of sort of a 100%. But the fact is there is no collusion and I call it the witch hunt. They should never happen to another president this is so bad for our country so bad. You look at this role. Hoax it's that a goal at the Russian. Witch hunt on now at the word hoax. It's a very very bad thing for our country but. I was impressed with the fact that he weren't here it is the most important question up there was. Born on collusion and he said he saw no collusion so we'll see what happens but it was a pretty shameful I think.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.