Transcript for Trump condemns the brutality of the Maduro regime

Two weeks ago the United States officially recognized. He legitimate government of Venezuela. And its new president. Long. We stand with the Venezuelan people. In their noble quest for freedom. And we condemn the brutality. Of the more Darrow regime. Who socialist policies have turned that nation. From being the wealthiest. In South America. Into a state of abject poverty and despair.

