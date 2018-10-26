Transcript for Trump considers plan to bar migrants, deny asylum

Homeland Security secretary person Nielsen visited the first completed section of president from thirty foot border wall in California Friday. Let me be clear walls work that's not my opinion it's not a tagline. It's not a political statement it's a fact. President trump has made immigration reform and a caravan of migrants traveling north from Central America a political rallying point. As we speak. Eight the Democrat party is openly and carriage. Caravans have to caravan of illegal aliens to violate our laws and break into our. Even accuser making baseless statements about his political opponents in sweeping statements about the criminality of the people traveling in the caravan. The president says he intends to send US troops to secure the southern border. 15100 miles south of the Texas border Central American migrants continue their trek through Mexico. This volunteer says the migrants staying in her town have been making an effort to keep the area clean with a custom Lana as a migrant from Honduras is traveling with his wife and two sons. Muppet show. He says so they're tired from being on the road for thirteen days he thinks leaving those areas cleaner will help the migrants to be better received by other talents. Secretary man has approved a request for troops on the southern border the Department of Defense says that they will assist in planning engineering support. As well as medical care. Want to Zack ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.