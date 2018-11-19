Transcript for Trump continues squabble with commander of raid that killed Bin Laden

President trump is lashing out at the admiral who led the raid on Osama bin Laden is he sounds off on the crash investigation. Suggests he's acting attorney general could limit the special counsel's work. Our chief White House correspondent John Carl has story good morning John. Good morning George as the president prepares to submit his written answers to questions from special counsel Robert Mueller. He is giving a green light to his new acting attorney general to rein in the Russian investigation. President trump says he's completed the written answers to questions from Robert Mueller. Now he says he'll likely refuse to do an in person interview with the special counsel. No way I think we've wasted enough time on this witch hunt. And the answers probably. I got what finished that's a change from what the president told me last year would you be willing to speak or girls to give your version of 100%. The likely incoming house intelligence committee chair. Adam Schiff. Says Democrats would challenge acting attorney general Matt Whitaker appointment. Suggesting it was unconstitutional. President tweeted back with a scathing attack on congressman Schiff giving him a nickname we can not say on GMA. The president is also now saying Whitaker has the authority to limit the Russian investigation. If Whitaker decides in any way to limit it worked her tail. The Mahler investigation. That you OK what got lucky it's going to be up to him but you wanna rule and if he decides to curtail. I would nod. Get involved the president also lashed out at retired admiral William craven. Highly regarded former navy seal who supervise the raid that killed Osama bin Lawton. And it was previously slam Trump's attacks on the media the president's. The news media. Is the enemy. Of the American people in the news media. Is an enemy of the American people. This symptom of this sentiment. May be the greatest threat to democracy. In my lifetime. The president is now when applying it took look craven too long to capture and kill Osama bin Laden he's Hillary Clinton. Back her. And there and Obama backer. And frankly the navy seal and it is an I simply got Osama bin Laden a lot sooner than that wouldn't have been nice. In a statement to ABC news abnormal craven said that he did not back Hillary Clinton or anybody else but added. I am a fan of President Obama and president George W. Bush. Both of whom I worked for I admire all presidents regardless of their political party who uphold the dignity of the office and who use that office to bring the nation together in challenging times and George. He said that he stands by his attack that the pertinent to buy his comments that the president's attack on the news media. Is one of the greatest threats to democracy that he has seen in his life. We're just also are putting out as the CIA analyst tracking Osama bin Laden seals acted within days getting you order meantime the president. I seems to be laying the ground work to replace his Homeland Security secretary and his White House chief of staff. Well he said George that he has 34 or maybe five changes that he would like to make and regarding John Kelly as chief of staff he said. There are certain things I loved what he does there are certain things I don't like that he does. And then on meals and he said I want her to get much tougher so although he didn't say that he was going to replace either one of them. He had an extraordinary situation where the president is out there criticizing. Two key members of his cabinet chunk off thanks very much.

