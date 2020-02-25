Transcript for Trump says coronavirus 'under control' in US

You may ask about the corona virus which is. I'm very well under control and our country. We. Have very few people who Wear that and the people that have it. Or in all cases I have not heard anything other. Maybe there's something new is for two days. I have been seeing too much of that news of very much news because it's been very all encompassing we've we've accomplished a lot anyway a lot of meetings as you know. But. The people are getting better they're all getting better. Bob rotavirus specifically Mr. President when he fourteen when people situation was very concerning the so many Americans you tweeted. Patient will be brought to the US and a few days now I know for sure that our leaders are incompetent. At all patsy wrote keep them out of here. More than twenty Americans have now been brought back the United States with corona virus by zero basher does that mean. That your government has been incompetent. But it has a lot of concentration and between hope Ebola and corona virus big big differences. My day and night. And I felt that we should bring them back are Americans. We should bring them back with the Ebola. It was at its very explosive if it's very terrible way of making tremendous strides and evo with. The things that we're doing engine people over the moment neglecting your lives are and answer the question. But there's a tremendous is a vast difference than in bring especially in around fourteen. Was at fourteen or twelve. And at that time nobody had ever reason. Heard of Ebola or ever conceived of something we've basically. People would disintegrate. And if what we're still working memorable. Which anybody off going to let it get right we're doing a vaccine. We're doing a lot of things having to do with the we're not forgetting about April and that's horrible thing but we have that now. Very much under control other than certain parts of the Congo where. Having war we can't get it so we're still working on that but as far as the as far as what we're doing with the new virus I think that I think that we're doing a great job.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.