Trump on coronavirus: ‘I’ve always viewed it as very serious’

The president told reporters on Tuesday, “I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic.”
0:28 | 03/18/20

Transcript for Trump on coronavirus: ‘I’ve always viewed it as very serious’
I didn't think I mean I've seen that where people actually liked it but I didn't feel different I've always known this is a this is a real. This is a pandemic I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic going to had to do was look at other countries. I think now it's in almost a 120 countries of all over the world. I know I've always theater deserves his there was no difference yesterday from. Days before I feel the tone is similar but some people said it wasn't.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

