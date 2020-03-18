Transcript for Trump on coronavirus: ‘I’ve always viewed it as very serious’

I didn't think I mean I've seen that where people actually liked it but I didn't feel different I've always known this is a this is a real. This is a pandemic I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic going to had to do was look at other countries. I think now it's in almost a 120 countries of all over the world. I know I've always theater deserves his there was no difference yesterday from. Days before I feel the tone is similar but some people said it wasn't.

