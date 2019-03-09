Transcript for Trump criticized for golfing as Hurricane Dorian approaches US

I want to turn to Washington where the president was at. Camp David not glossing this weekend so want to bring in Karen Travers at the White House to get the latest there on Kevin Karen good to see you. Lots of tweets from the president I'm about the hurricane. Over the weekend. Kevin no tweet today about hurricane Torre and Kimberly as of 11 o'clock the president was talking about. China he was talking about the mayor of London who was critical of him for golfing her the past couple of days but present. Hasn't weighed in yet on her keen Dorian and I think you know there was some criticism some about the president's skipping that trip to Poland and sending rice present tense instead. And then spending Saturday in his golf club in Virginia and then spending much of the day yesterday the Labor Day holiday. Also at the golf club in Virginia now the White House Kimberly said the president was getting updates every hour about Harry keen Dorian. He did do briefing in -- on Sunday but those in the last official comments we have from the president on this storm. Yet Karen and it also seems he still. Unsure about what a category five hurricane is and what that looks like. Daddies aren't head scratching comments from the president at that briefing at FEMA on Sunday. The president saying at that he was assured we heard of a category five do people know that category five storms. It was very easy to show that while the president has been in office of the last two and a half years there have been. Several category five including Harry came Michael which hit last year actually traveled down to that area with the president afterwards to him as he surveyed the damage down there so not sure why the president continues to say this but he is certainly said this many times before he marveled at the strength and size. Of these storms. And Karen before we go as you know there's lots of news that happened over the weekend including another. Mass shooting in Odessa Tex is on that last seven. People dead in over two dozen people injured and the 20/20 candidates are outraged they're fed up so do we know what congress is I'm going to be doing to address. This situation given this latest tragedy. You know there will be more public pressure of course there's pressure from the campaign trail for lawmakers to take some action on background check legislation or something to tighten gun laws. Remember the beginning of August after the El Paso and Dayton Ohio shootings the president right away key mountain said he would favor tougher background checks. Only to backtrack from that over the month of August. This weekend the president reiterating that he thinks there already are enough background check. Background check laws on it on the books and that. That doesn't necessarily stop something in development though today is senate majority leader Mitch McConnell saying that no. Forward on something in the senate. If the president said he will sign something the president is explicitly. Clear on what he supports. Of course the house Kimberly has passed a couple different background measures that hasn't gone anywhere in the senate. And right now it's a lot of you start no use stars the president says congress is working on some thank. And then we hear today from the Republican leader that it's gonna have to be the president to says. Let's do this and get the ball moving. All right Karen Travers at the White House thank you so much for the updates and guys you'll hear more. From all of the candidates on this topic and much more during the ABC news debate next Thursday in Houston and you'll be able to catch all of that on ABC news lives.

