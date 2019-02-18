-
Now Playing: Trump criticizes Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for blocking humanitarian aid
-
Now Playing: Protests slam Trump's emergency declaration for border wall
-
Now Playing: Rubio visits Colombia, addresses Venezuelan military
-
Now Playing: Best presidential campaign rollouts for 2020?
-
Now Playing: Investigators detail NC election fraud scheme
-
Now Playing: Legal challenges after Trump declares national emergency
-
Now Playing: Trump lashes out at former acting FBI director
-
Now Playing: Senator Lindsey Graham says the Senate will investigate Andrew McCabe's claim
-
Now Playing: Trump searches for new US ambassador to the United Nations
-
Now Playing: Congress didn't specify 'what constitutes a [national] emergency': Terry Moran
-
Now Playing: Trump 'united the opposition and divided' GOP with emergency move: Matthew Dowd
-
Now Playing: 'I don't think [Trump] knows how to act' in office: Possible 2020 GOP challenger Weld
-
Now Playing: 'Everyone knows a wall will help': House Freedom Caucus co-founder Jim Jordan
-
Now Playing: Trump 'trying to take the power of the purse away from' Congress: Dem Sen. Duckworth
-
Now Playing: 'Definitely and imminently' filing suit against Trump administration: Xavier Becerra
-
Now Playing: Trump faces pushback after declaring national emergency to fund border wall
-
Now Playing: President Trump faces backlash for triggering a national emergency
-
Now Playing: Trump declares national emergency to build southern border wall
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court agrees to hear 2020 census citizenship question case
-
Now Playing: Trump declares national emergency in the Rose Garden