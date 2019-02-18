Transcript for Trump criticizes Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for blocking humanitarian aid

People of that as well. Stand that the threshold is. Ready to reclaim their country. And to reclaim their future. As we speak Eric truckloads. Oh with hundreds of times desperately needing humanitarian supplies. Stopped at. The borders that is well. And waiting to help the millions and millions in need the eyes of the entire war are upon you. Today. Every day. And every day in the future. You cannot hide from the choice. That now confronts. You can choose to accept president riders genders or offer of amnesty. To live your life and peace with your families in your countrymen. President ride does not seek retribution against you and neither do we. But you must not follow black jurors orders to block humanitarian today. And you must not threaten any form of violence against peaceful protest. Opposition. The national. For president blood. And use them. We seek a peaceful transition of power. But all options a row. So today I ask every member of the major regime. This nightmare. Of poverty hunger and debt where you people. Let your people. Set your country free. Now is that time for all Venezuelan patriots to act together. As one. United people.

