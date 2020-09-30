Trump debates with moderator over health care plan

More
President Donald Trump was asked about his plan to overturn Obamacare during the first 2020 presidential debate.
3:09 | 09/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump debates with moderator over health care plan

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:09","description":"President Donald Trump was asked about his plan to overturn Obamacare during the first 2020 presidential debate.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"73327938","title":"Trump debates with moderator over health care plan","url":"/Politics/video/trump-debates-moderator-health-care-plan-73327938"}