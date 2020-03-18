Transcript for Trump defends his use of ‘Chinese virus’ in talk of COVID-19

Idea and others have criticized you for using the phrase Chinese. Virus. How you can buy Matthews continues you referenced. Well John. Was putting out information which was false that our military gave this of them that was false. And rather than having an argument I said. Have to call Woodward came from it did come from June. So I think it's a very accurate term but no I did appreciate the fact that China was saying that a military gave it to them or military detective. He with anybody. Braised crispy enough. Six I think saying that our military. Gave it to them creates a statement.

