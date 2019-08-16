Trump defends economy at NH rally: 'You have no choice but to vote for me'

The president's pitch to New Hampshire voters was simple Thursday night: Who else are you going to vote for?
Transcript for Trump defends economy at NH rally: 'You have no choice but to vote for me'
Are you if for some reason I wouldn't have won election. These markets would have crashed. That'll happen even more so and twenty money. The bottom line is. I know you like this realism. But left no choice but to vote for me because you have 401K. Be down that so let me. Your hate me now to vote for me. And I.

