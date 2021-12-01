Transcript for Trump defends rally speech, blasts impeachment moves

You are not good. It's going to be a catastrophic. Mistake for them. There. Dividing and divisive and there is showing something that I've been predicting for a long time I've been predicted it grow. People didn't act on it but I think Vick activated terrible mistake and very very bad for our country. And that's leading others to do the same thing. And it causes a lot of problems that a lot of day care. Big mistake they shouldn't be doing at about. There's always a counter move when they did that I've never seen such anger. As I see right now and it's a terrible thing terrible night yap don't always. Avoid. Violence and we haven't we have tremendous support we have support. Probably like nobody's ever seen before. Always ask you avoid violence. Well if you read MySpace. That many people have done it that I did. In the media and on television. Has been analyzed and people thought that what I said was totally appropriate. And what other people have said politicians at a high level. About the riots during the summer the horrible riots in Portland and Seattle at various on the other places. That was the real problem what they said but they've analyzed by a speech at my word semi final paragraph by bottles. And everybody did say he thought it was totally appropriate a bit better.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.