Transcript for Trump defends trade feuds at Wisconsin factory groundbreaking

Today we're seeing the results of the pro American agenda America first to make America great again all those ads. Greatest phrase ever used in politics I suspect right. So I wanna level out and I'm doing it level out the playing field and all of the things you hear. Some I mean. Frankly the Smart people love it some people don't understand. But where. Going to be treated fairly European Union last year trade imbalance. We had a deficit of a 151. Billion dollars. They send us Mercedes. They said that's by the millions of BMW's. Cars by the millions. We send them a bushel of corn and they rejected. Won. The farmers. Use. You know if you don't want our agricultural product we don't want you mean it's complicated. And comeback ended an eight. I frankly don't tell them that they. Harley-Davidson. Pleased bill does beautiful motorcycles in the US they please OK don't get cute with us don't get here. Colorless attacks coming. As. And a lot of time with them. Build them in the USA. Customers won't be happy if you don't yet.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.