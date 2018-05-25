Trump delivers commencement at Naval Academy, declares 'America is back'

President Trump delivered a commencement address at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland Friday, declaring to the graduating class that "America is back" and "respected again."
3:35 | 05/25/18

Transcript for Trump delivers commencement at Naval Academy, declares 'America is back'

